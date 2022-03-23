Watch
Tornado strikes New Orleans as storms move into Deep South

Storm blamed for one death
Gerald Herbert/AP
A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans, after strong storms moved through the area. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Posted at 10:02 PM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 22:02:28-04

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A tornado tore through parts of New Orleans, spawned by a storm that produced multiple tornadoes through parts of Texas and Oklahoma, killing one person and causing multiple injuries and widespread damage.

The tornado moved Tuesday night across eastern New Orleans and St. Bernard Parish, causing extensive damage.

Several tornadoes were spotted in Texas Monday, particularly in the Austin suburbs of Round Rock and Elgin.

The storm also spawned tornadoes close to Dallas-Fort Worth, in the Lake Texoma area in northern Texas and southern Oklahoma, and in eastern Texas.

