Top medical adviser says 'no fans' safest for Tokyo Olympics

Yuichi Yamazaki/AP
Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto, left, and President Seiko Hashimoto attend the news conference after receiving a report from a group of infectious disease experts on Friday, June 18, 2021, in Tokyo. The experts including Shigeru Omi, head of a government coronavirus advisory panel, issued a report listing the risks of allowing the spectators and the measurements to prevent the event from triggering a coronavirus spread. (Yuichi Yamazaki/Pool Photo via AP)
Posted at 9:22 AM, Jun 18, 2021
(AP) — The top medical adviser to the Japanese government says the safest way to hold the Tokyo Olympics is without any fans.

Fans from abroad have already been banned and organizers are to announce early next week if some local fans should be allowed.

The Olympics open in just five weeks on July 23. Dr. Shigeru Omi issued his suggestions in a report to the government and organizers.

This seems to put him at odds with organizers and the International Olympic Committee.

Reports suggest organizers want to allow up to 10,000 fans in some venues.

Ticket sales were to account for $800 million in income. Much of it will be lost and government entities will have to make up the shortfall.

