Tiana's Bayou Adventure expected to open at Disney Parks in late 2024

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. (WTXL) — Disney parks are opening a new attraction, Tiana's Bayou Adventure, in late 2024.

The adventure would feature the Walt Disney Animation Studios' film "The Princess and the Frog".

It will be located at Magic Kingdom in Florida and Disneyland in California.

According to Disneyparks, Tiana's Bayou Adventure will take Disney visitors on a musical adventure, joined by Princess Tiana, the jazz-loving alligator Louis and Naveen, assisting the characters with preparation for a Mardi Gras celebration.

Announced on Friday, July 1, during the ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans, the attraction is replacing Splash Mountain.