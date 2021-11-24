Three men found guilty in killing of Ahmaud Arbery

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — UPDATE: After three days of deliberations in the trial of three white men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery ended with a verdict Wednesday afternoon.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan were all convicted for their involvement in the killing of Arbery.

Greg McMichael:



Malice Murder: Not Guilty

Felony Murder: Guilty

Felony Murder: Guilty

Felony Murder: Guilty

Felony Murder: Guilty

Aggravated Assault: Guilty

Aggravated Assault: Guilty

False Imprisonment: Guilty

Criminal Attempt to Commit a Felony: Guilty

Travis McMichael:



Malice Murder: Guilty

Felony Murder: Guilty

Felony Murder: Guilty

Felony Murder: Guilty

Felony Murder: Guilty

Aggravated Assault: Guilty

Aggravated Assault: Guilty

False Imprisonment: Guilty

Criminal Attempt to Commit a Felony: Guilty

William "Robbie" Bryan:



Malice Murder: Not Guilty

Felony Murder: Not Guilty

Felony Murder: Guilty

Felony Murder: Guilty

Felony Murder: Guilty

Aggravated Assault: Not Guilty

Aggravated Assault: Guilty

False Imprisonment: Guilty

Criminal Attempt to Commit a Felony: Guilty

According to Court TV, the jury deliberated 11 hours, nine minutes and 59 seconds in total.

Prosecutors seeking murder convictions in the 25-year-old Black man's death wrapped up their legal argument to jurors Tuesday, getting the final word as closing arguments spilled into a second day.

“When three people chase an unarmed man in two pick-up trucks to violate his personal liberty, who gets to claim, 'I'm not really responsible for that?' Under the law in Georgia, no one gets to say that," said lead prosecutor Linda Dunikoski.

Following closing arguments, Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley gave legal instructions to the disproportionately white jury before it began deliberations.

Arbery was chased and fatally shot on Feb. 23, 2020, after he was spotted running in a neighborhood outside the Georgia port city of Brunswick.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan were charged with murder.

According to prosecutors, Arbery was jogging when he briefly stopped inside a home under construction.

When Greg and Travis McMichael saw Arbery in the area, they armed themselves and chased after him in a pickup truck because they believed Arbery was responsible for a series of break-ins in the neighborhood.

Video from the incident showed the McMichaels drive up beside Arbery. A struggle followed for a few moments before Travis McMichael fired his gun, and Arbery stumbled to the ground.

Defense attorneys insisted the three men committed no crimes and that Travis McMichael only fired his weapon after a "violent encounter" with Arbery.

The defense had also argued that the men were empowered to take Arbery into custody thanks to a since-repealed citizen's arrest law that was in effect at the time of the shooting.

The lead prosecutor in the case said any self-defense argument was moot because she said the defendants were the initial aggressors.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 27 for updates.