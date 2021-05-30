Watch
Texas GOP's new voting restrictions on verge of approval

Eric Gay/AP
FILE - In this May 6, 2021 file photo, a group opposing new voter legislation gather outside the House Chamber at the Texas Capitol in Austin, Texas. Texas Republicans dug in Saturday, May 29, for a final weekend vote on some of the most restrictive new voting laws in the U.S., finalizing a sweeping bill that would eliminate drive-thru voting, reduce polling hours and scale back Sunday voting, when many Black churchgoers head to the polls.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Posted at 2:58 PM, May 30, 2021
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — New restrictions on voting in Texas are one step away from the governor's desk.

Republicans in the Texas Senate early Sunday muscled through a sweeping measure that would eliminate drive-thru voting and empower partisan poll watchers. It would also impose new limits on Sunday voting, when many Black churchgoers head to the polls.

President Joe Biden called the Texas bill part of an “assault on democracy.”

The bill still needs approval in the Texas House before reaching Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. He is expected to sign it.

