Tentative labor deal averts threat of nationwide rail strike

Andrew Harnik/AP
President Joe Biden speaks about a tentative railway labor agreement in the Rose Garden of the White House, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Washington. From left, Deputy Secretary of Labor Julie Su, Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, Biden, Celeste Drake, Made in America Director at the Office of Management and Budget, and National Economic Council director Brian Deese. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Posted at 6:41 PM, Sep 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-15 18:41:15-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rail companies and their workers reached a tentative agreement to avert a nationwide strike that could have shut down the nation’s freight trains and devastated the economy less than two months before the midterm elections.

President Joe Biden announced the deal Thursday. It emerged from a marathon 20-hour negotiating session at the Labor Department and came just one day before the threatened walkout.

The deal includes a 24% pay raise and relaxes strict railroad attendance policies.

It will go to union members for a vote after a cooling-off period of several weeks.

