Sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans

Susan Walsh/AP
President Joe Biden speaks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. With a robust vote after weeks of fits and starts, the Senate approved a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan on Tuesday, a rare coalition of Democrats and Republicans joining to overcome skeptics and deliver a cornerstone of President Joe Biden’s agenda. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Posted at 3:46 PM, Sep 09, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to announce sweeping new federal vaccine requirements affecting as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant.

The government's expansive new rules, being announced Thursday, mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans.

Biden is also signing an executive order requiring vaccination for all employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government. No testing opt-out is expected to be included for the executive branch requirement.

