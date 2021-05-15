Watch
States, business sort out what new CDC mask guidance means

John Minchillo/AP
A customer exits a corner market while wearing a protective mask in the retail shopping district of the SoHo neighborhood of the Manhattan borough of New York, Friday, May 14, 2021. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has yet to say whether he will change his state’s mask mandate in light of new federal guidance that eases rules for fully vaccinated people. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Posted at 11:18 PM, May 14, 2021
A number of states have embraced new federal guidelines that say fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks indoors or out in most situations.

But other states and some businesses are taking a wait-and-see attitude amid questions of whether the new advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is safe or even workable since it essentially leaves it up to people to do the right thing.

Labor groups and others warned that employees at stores and other businesses could be forced into the unwanted role of “vaccination police.” The states that announced plants to fall in line with the CDC guidance span the country.

