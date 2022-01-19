Watch
Stacey Abrams: Voting rights legislation can be passed

Abrams is running for governor of Georgia
Brynn Anderson/AP
FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, file photo, Stacey Abrams speaks to Biden supporters as they wait for former President Barack Obama to arrive and speak at a campaign rally for Biden at Turner Field in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Stacey Abrams
Posted at 4:47 PM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 16:50:08-05

ATLANTA (AP) — Stacey Abrams has used a campaign stop in Atlanta to applaud the push for voting rights in Congress and express support for President Joe Biden.

Abrams was noticeably absent from Biden’s visit last week to Atlanta, where he called for an end to the filibuster to pass voting legislation. Abrams said Wednesday that she was a proud Democrat and "President Joe Biden is my president.” She took questions from the media at the headquarters of the Georgia AFL-CIO union, which announced that it was endorsing her for Georgia governor.

Abrams also said she was proud of the work that was going to happen on Capitol Hill to keep the focus on voting rights.

