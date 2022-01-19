Stacey Abrams: Voting rights legislation can be passed

ATLANTA (AP) — Stacey Abrams has used a campaign stop in Atlanta to applaud the push for voting rights in Congress and express support for President Joe Biden.

Abrams was noticeably absent from Biden’s visit last week to Atlanta, where he called for an end to the filibuster to pass voting legislation. Abrams said Wednesday that she was a proud Democrat and "President Joe Biden is my president.” She took questions from the media at the headquarters of the Georgia AFL-CIO union, which announced that it was endorsing her for Georgia governor.

Abrams also said she was proud of the work that was going to happen on Capitol Hill to keep the focus on voting rights.