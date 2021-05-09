Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Some states plan big spending with Biden's aid, others wait

items.[0].image.alt
Charlie Riedel/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 30, 2021 file photo, workers replace old water lines under Main Street as part of work to update water and sewer systems as well as prepare the road for the expansion of a street car line in Kansas City, Mo. The federal American Rescue Plan, comes on top of $150 billion the federal government sent directly to states and local governments in 2020. This year's law cites infrastructure for water, sewer and broadband internet as allowable uses. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Some states plan big spending with Biden's aid, others wait
Posted at 5:05 PM, May 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-09 17:05:01-04

(AP) — Some states are making plans to spend billions of dollars from President Joe Biden's pandemic relief act, though the money has yet to arrive.

A law signed by Biden earlier this year contains $350 billion of flexible aid for state and local governments.

Some states already are planning to use part of it to prop up their depleted unemployment accounts, expand high-speed internet or provide aid to schools and businesses.

The first installment is expected to arrive soon. But some states are waiting to develop spending plans until the Treasury Department provides more guidance on using the money.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project