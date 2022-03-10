Some minority groups missed at higher rate in 2020 US census

(AP) — A new report shows Black, Hispanic and American Indian residents were missed at higher rates than a decade ago during the 2020 U.S. census.

The Census Bureau released the report Thursday.

Overall, the 2020 census missed an unexpectedly small percentage of the total U.S. population given the unprecedented challenges it faced.

The increase in undercounts among some minority groups prompted an outcry from civil rights leaders who blamed political interference by the Trump administration, which tried unsuccessfully to add a citizenship question to the census form and cut field operations short.

The census figures help determine the distribution of $1.5 trillion in federal spending each year as well as how many congressional seats each state gets.