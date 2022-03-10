Watch
Some minority groups missed at higher rate in 2020 US census

Terry Tang/AP
FILE - A woman fills out a pledge card for the U.S. Census in exchange for a reusable boba tea carton at a boba drink competition in Phoenix on Jan. 3, 2020. The U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday, March 10, 2022, released two reports which measure how well the once-a-decade head count tallied every U.S. resident and whether certain populations were undercounted or overrepresented in the count. Any undercounts in various populations can shortchange the amount of funding and political representation they get over the next decade. (AP Photo/Terry Tang, File)
Posted at 5:22 PM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 17:22:44-05

(AP) — A new report shows Black, Hispanic and American Indian residents were missed at higher rates than a decade ago during the 2020 U.S. census.

The Census Bureau released the report Thursday.

Overall, the 2020 census missed an unexpectedly small percentage of the total U.S. population given the unprecedented challenges it faced.

The increase in undercounts among some minority groups prompted an outcry from civil rights leaders who blamed political interference by the Trump administration, which tried unsuccessfully to add a citizenship question to the census form and cut field operations short.

The census figures help determine the distribution of $1.5 trillion in federal spending each year as well as how many congressional seats each state gets.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

