Charlie Neibergall/AP
FILE - This Sept. 22, 2010 file photo shows bottles of the abortion-inducing drug RU-486 in Des Moines, Iowa. In 2021, about 40% of all abortions in the U.S. are now done through medication — rather than surgery — and that option has become all the more pivotal during the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Some GOP-led states target abortions done through medication
Posted at 4:44 PM, Apr 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-11 16:45:11-04

About 40% of all abortions in the U.S. are now done through medication — rather than surgery — and that option has become all the more pivotal during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abortion rights advocates say the pandemic has demonstrated the value of telemedicine, including abortions taking place in a woman’s home, instead of a clinic.

Abortion opponents are pushing legislation in several Republican-led states to restrict the method and in some cases to ban abortion via telemedicine.

Ohio enacted such a ban earlier this year, though the law has been temporarily blocked by a lawsuit.

In Montana, a ban on telemedicine abortion has passed the Legislature and the governor is expected to sign it.

