Slow down: States get infrastructure cash for speed cameras

Al Behrman/AP
FILE - Speed cameras are aimed at U.S. Route 127, in New Miami, Ohio, Feb. 25, 2014 . Under new federal guidance issued Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, states can now tap billions of federal highway dollars for roadway safety programs such as automated traffic enforcement. They are being told that cameras that photograph speeding vehicles are an established way to help bring down rising traffic deaths. (AP Photo/Al Behrman, File)
Posted at 6:50 PM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 18:50:59-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — Drivers, beware: Speed cameras may be on their way to a location near you thanks to President Joe Biden’s infrastructure law.

Under new federal guidance issued Wednesday, states can start to tap billions of federal highway dollars for road safety programs, such as automated traffic enforcement.

States are being urged by the Transportation Department to pay special heed to school zones and to roadways where bicycle and pedestrian fatalities are high.

It’s all part of the Transportation Department’s new national strategy to stem record increases in traffic fatalities. The guidance by the Federal Highway Administration cites speed cameras as a proven enforcement tool against hazardous driving.

