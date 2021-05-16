Watch
Sharks use Earth's magnetic field as a GPS, scientists say

AP
In this Sept. 2015 photo taken by Colby Griffiths on the North Edisto River in South Carolina, scientist Bryan Keller holds a bonnethead shark. Keller is among a group of scientists that found sharks use the Earth’s magnetic field as a sort of natural GPS when they navigate journeys that take them thousands of miles across the world’s oceans. (Photo courtesy Bryan Keller via AP)
Posted at 7:06 PM, May 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-16 19:06:38-04

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Scientists have found that sharks use the Earth’s magnetic field as a sort of natural GPS to navigate journeys that take them great distances across the world’s oceans.

Researchers say their marine laboratory experiments with a small species of shark confirm long-held speculation that sharks use magnetic fields as aids to navigation.

That's a behavior observed in other marine animals such as sea turtles. The study was published this month in the journal Current Biology. It also sheds light on why sharks are able to traverse seas and find their way back to feed, breed and give birth.

