Search at collapse site revives memories of past tragedies

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee
A view of a building is shown after a partial collapse, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. A wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed with a roar in a town outside Miami early Thursday, trapping residents in rubble and twisted metal.
Surfside building collapse
Posted at 1:26 AM, Jul 11, 2021
SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Rescuers who responded to past disasters say the search for victims of the Florida condo collapse brought back memories of the Oklahoma City bombing and the Sept. 11 attacks.

They say the crews in Surfside will carry on with the same commitment and care, even though authorities this week officially gave up on finding any survivors.

Retired Oklahoma City Fire Chief Greg Marrs spent more than two weeks digging through the rubble of the Alfred P. Murrah federal building in 1995. He recalled the urgent search for survivors and then the heartbreak of pulling bodies from the rubble.

