Zelenskyy open to talks with Russia — on Ukraine's terms

Volodymyr Zelenskyy
AP
In this photo taken from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to the nation in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Street fighting broke out in Ukraine's second-largest city Sunday and Russian troops put increasing pressure on strategic ports in the country's south following a wave of attacks on airfields and fuel facilities elsewhere that appeared to mark a new phase of Russia's invasion. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Posted at 5:07 PM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 17:07:07-05

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president has suggested he’s open to peace talks with Russia but is sticking to Kyiv’s demands.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s appeal to the international community to “force Russia into real peace talks” reflected a softening of his refusal to negotiate with Moscow while Russian President Vladimir Putin is in power.

But Zelenskyy's preconditions appear to be non-starters for Moscow, so it’s hard to see how his latest comments would advance any talks.

Western weapons and aid have been key to Ukraine’s ability to fight off Russia’s invasion.

Support for Ukraine has garnered strong bipartisan support in the U.S. Congress, but growing conservative opposition could complicate that if Republicans take control of the House in Tuesday’s elections.

