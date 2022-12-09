Watch Now
U.S.: Russia, Iran moving toward full defense ‘partnership’

FILE - National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Nov. 28, 2022, in Washington. The Biden administration is accusing Russia of moving to provide advanced military assistance to Iran, including air defense systems, helicopters and fighter jets, part of deepening cooperation between the two nations as Tehran provides drones to support Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Posted at 1:49 PM, Dec 09, 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is accusing Russia of moving to provide advanced military assistance to Iran, including air defense systems, helicopters and fighter jets.

It's part of deepening cooperation as Tehran provides drones to support Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby cited U.S. intelligence assessments for the allegations, saying Russia was offering Iran “an unprecedented level of military and technical support that is transforming their relationship into a full-fledged defense partnership.”

Kirby said Russia and Iran were considering standing up a drone assembly line in Russia for the Ukraine conflict.

The U.S. allegations are part of a deliberate effort by the U.S. to drive global isolation of Russia.

