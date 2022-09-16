Watch Now
NewsNational NewsRussia-Ukraine-Conflict

Actions

Ukrainian president: Burial site contains torture victims

Russia Ukraine War
Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
Experts work during the exhumation of bodies in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Ukrainian authorities discovered a mass burial site near the recaptured city of Izium that contained hundreds of graves. It was not clear who was buried in many of the plots or how all of them died, though witnesses and a Ukrainian investigator said some were shot and others were killed by artillery fire, mines or airstrikes. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Russia Ukraine War
APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War
Posted at 4:27 PM, Sep 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 16:28:40-04

IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — Investigators searching through a mass burial site in Ukraine have found evidence that some of the dead were tortured, including bodies with broken limbs and ropes around their necks.

That's according to Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy, who spoke Friday.

The site near Izium was recently recaptured from Russian forces. It appears to be one of the largest of its kind discovered in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy rushed out a video statement just hours after the exhumations began, apparently to underscore the gravity of the discovery.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming