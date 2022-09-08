Watch Now
NewsNational NewsRussia-Ukraine-Conflict

Actions

Ukraine, neighbors, to get big new aid, Blinken says in Kyiv

Russia Ukraine US War
Genya Savilov/AP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stands near a damaged residential building during his visit the city of Irpin, Ukraine, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Genya Savilov, Pool Photo via AP)
Russia Ukraine US War
Ukraine US
Ukraine US
Russia Ukraine US War
Russia Ukraine US War
Russia Ukraine US War
Russia Ukraine US War
Russia Ukraine War
Ukraine US
Ukraine US
Russia Ukraine US War
Russia Ukraine War
Posted at 4:37 PM, Sep 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 16:37:59-04

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has paid an unannounced visit to Kyiv, announcing a major new military-aid commitment and underscoring American resolve to keep supporting Ukraine in its war with Russia.

The new aid of more than $2.8 billion, announced Thursday, is to include $2.2 billion for Ukraine and 18 other European countries threatened by Russia.

There will be $675 million for Ukraine alone, for heavy weaponry, ammunition and armored vehicles to boost momentum in its counteroffensive against Russia.

Amid concern that public support is waning as the war drags on, President Joe Biden, Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin all participated in meetings aimed at showing U.S. resolve.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming