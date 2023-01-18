Ukraine helicopter crash kills interior minister, others

BROVARY, Ukraine (AP) — Authorities say a helicopter carrying Ukraine’s interior minister and other government officials has crashed into a kindergarten near the capital of Kyiv, killing him and about a dozen other people, including a child on the ground.

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi oversaw Ukraine’s police and emergency services and is the most senior official to die since Russia invaded nearly 11 months ago.

There was no immediate word on whether the crash, which came on a foggy morning in the eastern Kyiv suburb of Brovary, was an accident or war-related.

Authorities immediately opened an investigation.