Ukraine helicopter crash kills interior minister, others

Daniel Cole/AP
Workers pass the scene where a helicopter crashed on civil infrastructure in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. The chief of Ukraine's National Police says a helicopter crash in a Kyiv suburb has killed 16 people, including Ukraine's interior minister and two children. He said nine of those killed were aboard the emergency services helicopter. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Posted at 12:04 PM, Jan 18, 2023
BROVARY, Ukraine (AP) — Authorities say a helicopter carrying Ukraine’s interior minister and other government officials has crashed into a kindergarten near the capital of Kyiv, killing him and about a dozen other people, including a child on the ground.

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi oversaw Ukraine’s police and emergency services and is the most senior official to die since Russia invaded nearly 11 months ago.

There was no immediate word on whether the crash, which came on a foggy morning in the eastern Kyiv suburb of Brovary, was an accident or war-related.

Authorities immediately opened an investigation.

