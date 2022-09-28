Watch Now
NewsNational NewsRussia-Ukraine-Conflict

Actions

U.S. announces $1.1 billion more in military aid for Ukraine

Russia Ukraine War United States
Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP
FILE - A launch truck fires the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) at its intended target during the African Lion military exercise in Grier Labouihi complex, southern Morocco, on June 9, 2021. U.S. leaders from President Joe Biden on down are being careful not to declare a premature victory, after a Ukrainian offensive forced Russian troops into a messy retreat in the north. Lawmakers particularly pointed to the precision weapons and rocket systems that the U.S. and Western nations have provided to Ukraine as key to the dramatic shift in momentum, including the precision-guided HIMARS. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy, File)
Russia Ukraine War United States
Posted at 4:55 PM, Sep 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-28 16:55:11-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will provide an additional $1.1 billion in aid to Ukraine, with funding for about 18 more advanced rocket systems and other weapons to counter drones that Russia has been using against Ukrainian troops. The Biden administration announced the latest package on Wednesday.

The aid is being provided under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which funds contracts to purchase weapons and equipment.

The package includes 12 Titan systems, which are used to counter drones. Also in the package is funding for about 300 vehicles, dozens of trucks and trailers to transport heavy equipment, a variety of radars, communications and surveillance equipment, and other gear for soldiers.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming