Watch Now
NewsNational NewsRussia-Ukraine-Conflict

Actions

Russian president Putin orders 36-hour weekend cease-fire in Ukraine

Russian Orthodox Christmas holiday this weekend
APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War
LIBKOS/AP
Local residents carry the body of a 20-year-old man killed in Russian shelling in Kherson, Ukraine, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/LIBKOS)
APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War
Russia Ukraine War
Russia Daily Life
Russia Daily Life
France Russia Ukraine War
Posted at 10:55 AM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-05 10:55:37-05

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered Moscow’s armed forces to hold a 36-hour cease-fire in Ukraine this weekend for the Russian Orthodox Christmas holiday.

The order follows a proposal by the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill. Putin's order said: “Based on the fact that a large number of citizens professing Orthodoxy live in the combat areas, we call on the Ukrainian side to declare a cease-fire and give them the opportunity to attend services on Christmas Eve, as well as on the Day of the Nativity of Christ.”

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming