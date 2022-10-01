Watch Now
Russia withdraws troops after Ukraine encircles key city

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
Artillery craters are seen in the field from an arial view in the recently liberated area of Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Posted at 3:36 PM, Oct 01, 2022
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia says it has withdrawn its troops from the once-occupied city of Lyman, as Ukraine’s eastern counteroffensive recaptures more territory.

Russia’s Tass and RIA news agencies, citing the Russian defense ministry, made the announcement. Lyman is 160 kilometers (100 miles) southeast of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city.

Ukrainian forces had pushed across the Oskil River as part of a counteroffensive that saw Kyiv retake vast swathes of territory beginning in September.

Lyman, a key transportation hub, had been an important site in the Russian front line for both ground communications and logistics.

Now Ukraine can push further potentially into the occupied Luhansk region, which is one of four regions that Russia annexed Friday.

