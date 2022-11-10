Russia says troops begin to withdraw from key Ukrainian city

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia says its troops began pulling out of a strategic Ukrainian city amid growing signs it was following through on a retreat that would mark a turning point in the grinding war.

Ukrainian officials acknowledged Moscow’s forces had no choice but to flee Kherson but remained cautious.

It was difficult to know what was happening in the industrial port city. A forced pullout from Kherson would mark one of Russia’s worst setbacks yet, recalling their retreat from the capital in the early days of the war. Recapturing Kherson could allow Ukraine to win back lost territory in the south.