Watch Now
NewsNational NewsRussia-Ukraine-Conflict

Actions

Russia says troops begin to withdraw from key Ukrainian city

Russia Ukraine
AP
FILE - Russian soldiers guard an area as a group of foreign journalists visit in Kherson, Kherson region, south Ukraine, May 20, 2022. Russia’s military has announced that it’s withdrawing from Ukraine's southern city of Kherson and nearby areas. That would be another in a series of humiliating setbacks for Moscow’s forces in the 8-month-old war. This photo was taken during a trip organized by the Russian Ministry of Defense. (AP Photo, File)
Russia Ukraine
Posted at 10:08 AM, Nov 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-10 10:08:39-05

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia says its troops began pulling out of a strategic Ukrainian city amid growing signs it was following through on a retreat that would mark a turning point in the grinding war.

Ukrainian officials acknowledged Moscow’s forces had no choice but to flee Kherson but remained cautious.

It was difficult to know what was happening in the industrial port city. A forced pullout from Kherson would mark one of Russia’s worst setbacks yet, recalling their retreat from the capital in the early days of the war. Recapturing Kherson could allow Ukraine to win back lost territory in the south.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming