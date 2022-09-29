Watch Now
Russia opens more border draft offices amid call-up exodus

Cars queuing toward the border crossing at Verkhny Lars between Russia and Georgia, leaving Chmi, North Ossetia - Alania Republic, in Russia, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Long lines of vehicles have formed at a border crossing between Russia's North Ossetia region and Georgia after Moscow announced a partial military mobilization to bolster its troops in Ukraine, many Russians are leaving their homes. (AP Photo)
Posted at 5:53 PM, Sep 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29 17:53:52-04

(AP) — Russian authorities are opening more military enlistment offices near Russia’s borders in an apparent effort to intercept Russian men of fighting age who are trying to avoid getting called up to fight in Ukraine.

Saratov regional officials said a new draft office opened Thursday at a checkpoint on Russia’s border with Kazakhstan. Another military enlistment center was to open at a crossing in the Astrakhan region, also on the border with Kazakhstan.

Earlier this week, makeshift Russian draft offices were set up near a border crossing into Georgia and on Russia’s border with Finland.

Russian officials say they would hand call-up notices to all eligible men who were trying to leave the country.

