Kyiv prepares for a winter with no heat, water or power

Andrew Kravchenko/AP
People walk in a park during a blackout in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko)
Posted at 8:40 PM, Nov 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-06 20:40:43-05

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, is warning residents that they must prepare for the worst this winter if Russia keeps striking the country’s energy infrastructure.

Vitali Klitschko says that means he cannot rule out residents having no electricity, water or heat in the freezing cold.

He said Ukrainian workers are doing everything they can to restore services, but the public must prepare themselves.

Rotating blackouts were taking place Sunday in Kyiv and nearby regions. Elsewhere, Russian forces were stepping up their strikes in the fiercely contested eastern province of Donetsk.

The region's governor says the strikes have almost completely destroyed the power plants that serve the city of Bakhmut and the nearby town of Soledar.

