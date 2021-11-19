Rittenhouse found not guilty

KENOSHA, Wis. — After four days of jury deliberations, Kyle Rittenhouse has been found not guilty on all counts.

Rittenhouse was 17 when he traveled from his home in nearby Antioch, Illinois, to Kenosha as protests gripped the city following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man. Rittenhouse and others armed themselves to protect local businesses from looters and vandals.

Amid demonstrations on Aug. 25, Rittenhouse shot and killed protester Joseph Rosenbaum after a heated exchange. Rittenhouse later fled the scene as a crowd chased him, and he later shot two more protesters, one of them fatally. Police allowed him to leave the scene, but he later turned himself in to authorities.

Throughout the trial, the prosecution has tried to paint Rittenhouse as the aggressor in an attempt to nullify his claims of self-defense.

The defense argued the opposite, saying Rittenhouse felt his life was in jeopardy.

Rittenhouse faced charges of first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.