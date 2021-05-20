Watch
Republicans rebel against mask requirement in House chamber

Susan Walsh/AP
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., puts her mask back on after a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Posted at 9:23 PM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 21:23:01-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are rebelling against the requirement that they wear a mask on the House floor.

That’s stoking tensions with Democrats, who are refusing to change the rules following updated guidance from federal health officials.

On Wednesday, Democrats turned aside a Republican resolution stating that the mask mandate “hinders the ability of the House to properly and effectively conduct the people’s business.” But Democrats say that too many Republicans haven’t been vaccinated and are refusing to do so.

The day before, some Republicans declined to wear a mask on the House floor and will get a warning or fine.

