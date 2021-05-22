Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Removal of Confederate names could affect hundreds of sites

items.[0].image.alt
Chris Seward/AP
FILE - This Jan. 4, 2020 file photo shows a sign for at Fort Bragg, N.C. The push to remove Confederate names from Pentagon properties, including storied Army posts, could eventually affect hundreds of items and facilities, the chair of the congressionally chartered Naming Commission said Friday, May 21, 2021. The initial public focus was on Army bases such as Fort Bragg, North Carolina, which is named for Confederate general Braxton Bragg, and Fort Benning, Georgia, named for Brig. Gen. Henry L. Benning, who served under Lee. (AP Photo/Chris Seward, File)
Removal of Confederate names could affect hundreds of sites
Posted at 10:06 PM, May 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-21 22:06:09-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The push to remove Confederate names from Pentagon properties, including storied Army posts, could eventually affect hundreds of assets and facilities.

That's the word from the chair of the congressionally chartered Naming Commission. Michelle Howard, a retired Navy admiral who heads the commission, told reporters Friday the commission began its work in March, with an interim report due to Congress in October and a final report a year later.

She said the eight-member group is still developing the renaming criteria and will begin its site visits with a trip to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project