Record rains cause flash flooding in Tennessee; 4 dead

(AP) —Heavy rain across Tennessee has flooded homes and roads, prompting officials to carry out numerous rescues. The flooding is being blamed for at least four deaths. Metropolitan Nashville Police say the body of a man whose car was submerged in a creek was recovered Sunday. Another man’s body was found on a golf course, while two bodies were found near a homeless camp. Nearly 6 inches of rain fell Saturday in Nashville. A portion of Interstate 40 was temporarily shut down due to high water. Some rivers and creeks are at or near their highest level since 2010.