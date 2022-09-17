Recall issued for Healthy Choice Korean-Style beef frozen meals

WASHINGTON (WTXL) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Saturday that Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition, LLC is recalling 22,061 pounds of frozen beef products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The Healthy Choice Power Bowls Korean-Style beef was recalled because the frozen products contained a chicken sausage and pepper product, which contains milk.

According to the USDA, the 9.25-ounce cartons were produced on July 22, 2022 and distributed nationwide.

The cartons have a lot code 5246220320, a best use by date of 04-18-2023 and has establishment number 34622 on the end flap of the carton.

The USDA notes that there were consumer complaints that the bowls contained chicken-based product and there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions because of consumption of the product.

The USDA adds consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them.

These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.