Recall issued for canned Skyline Chili

WASHINGTON (WTXL) — The United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Wednesday the recall of a canned chili.

Morgan Foods said in a news release via the FSIS that it is recalling approximately 2,205 pounds of Skyline chili due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

According to the news release, the cans labeled as chili could contain cream of chicken soup.

The altered cans were produced Dec. 21, 2021.

The description of the can reads:

“10.5 oz. cans containing "Skyline CHILI ORIGINAL CHILI" with a lot code "L2121", product code "CHC8T UPY" on the bottom of the can, and a best by date of Dec. 21, 2023. The cans are packed in trays marked as "Skyline Original Chili" with an expiration date of December 21, 2024.”

The product subject to recall has establishment number "EST. 6806" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The Skyline Chili cans in question were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The FSIS noted there have been no reports of adverse reactions to eating the product.

Individuals who have purchased the chili is asked to not eat, throw the contents away or return the can to the point of purchase.