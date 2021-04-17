Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Raul Castro resigns as Communist chief, ending era in Cuba

items.[0].image.alt
Ariel Ley Royero/AP
Raul Castro, first secretary of the Communist Party and former president, attends the VIII Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba's opening session, at the Convention Palace in Havana, Cuba, Friday, April 16, 2021. (Ariel Ley Royero/ACN via AP)
Raul Castro resigns as Communist chief, ending era in Cuba
Posted at 10:32 PM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 22:32:58-04

HAVANA (AP) — Raul Castro says he is stepping down as head of Cuba’s Communist Party, ending an era of formal leadership by he and his brother Fidel Castro that began with the 1959 revolution.

Castro made the announcement Friday in a speech at the opening of the Eighth congress of the ruling party, the only one allowed on the island.

Castro didn’t say who he would endorse as his successor as first secretary of the Communist Party, but he previously has indicated that he favors yielding control to Miguel Díaz-Canel, who succeeded him as president in 2018.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project