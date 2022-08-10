Publix Pharmacy now offers curbside pickup in select stores

LAKELAND, FLa. (BUSINESS WIRE) — Today, Publix Pharmacy rolled out curbside pickup at stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama and Virginia, with select pharmacies excluded. North and South Carolina pharmacy locations plan to offer curbside pickup at a later date.

“Our customers enjoy the convenience of curbside pickup for their grocery orders, so we are excited to add prescriptions to that offering,” said Publix Vice President of Pharmacy Dain Rusk. “Whether customers choose to shop in our stores or from the comfort of their cars, we are committed to providing the same great service from our pharmacies.”

How to get curbside pickup

Customers may select curbside pickup after prepaying for their prescriptions through the Publix Pharmacy app or online at publixpharmacy.com. Upon arrival, customers should park in the designated spaces for curbside pickup, call the number on the sign and inform customer service of their arrival.

Curbside pickup for prescriptions is available during Publix Pharmacy hours of operation at no additional cost to the customer. Prescription costs and copays will be collected during the prepay process on the Publix Pharmacy app or website.

Exclusions

Controlled substances, purchases through Medicare Part B and age-restricted medications are not eligible for curbside pickup.

Participating pharmacies

For the full list of participating pharmacies, please visit publix.com/rxcurbside.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 230,000 associates, currently operates 1,300 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 25 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s newsroom at corporate.publix.com/newsroom.

