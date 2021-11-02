Watch
Prosecutor says Rittenhouse instigated Kenosha bloodshed

SEAN KRAJACIC/AP
Kyle Rittenhouse listens as his lawyer gives opening statements to the jury at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Monday, Nov. 2, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)
Posted at 2:57 PM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 14:58:06-04

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A prosecutor says Kyle Rittenhouse instigated the confrontation that led him to shoot three people on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a turbulent protest against racial injustice.

But Rittenhouse’s attorney says his client acted in self-defense after one of the men dove for his gun and others kicked him in the face and clubbed him in the head with a skateboard.

The two accounts came during opening statements Tuesday at Rittenhouse's murder trial. Rittenhouse, now 18, is charged with killing two men and wounding a third with an assault-style rifle during the summer of 2020. He could get life in prison if convicted.

