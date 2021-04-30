Watch
Prosecutor probed over Capitol riot interview leaves post

Michael Reynolds/AP
FILE In this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, then acting U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C., Michael Sherwin, speaks during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington. Sherwin, who was under investigation over an interview to CBS' "60 Minutes" about the investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, has left the Justice Department, ensuring he can face no disciplinary action for the interview(Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP)
Posted at 4:47 PM, Apr 30, 2021
NEW YORK (AP) — The former acting U.S. attorney in Washington, who was under investigation over an interview to CBS’ “60 Minutes” about the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, has left the Justice Department and can no longer be subject to any potential disciplinary action for the interview.

A Justice Department spokesman said Michael Sherwin is no longer an employee at the agency. Sherwin, who until recently was leading the investigation into the Jan. 6 riot, suggested during the interview that some of the rioters could face rarely used sedition charges.

Days before the interview aired in March, Sherwin was replaced as the top prosecutor in the nation’s capital.

