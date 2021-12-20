Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Product alert issued for Trader Ming's Chicken & Vegetable Wonton Soup

Item may also have shrimp, pork
items.[0].image.alt
Photo: MGN Online
Recall
Recall
Posted at 10:49 AM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 10:49:42-05

WASHINGTON (WTXL) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for frozen chicken and vegetable wonton soup products due to undeclared allergens and misbranding.

According to FSIS, Trader Ming’s Chicken & Vegetable Wonton Soup’s 10.75 ounce containers may contain shrimp, a known allergen, and pork.

Shrimp and pork are not declared on the product label.

The product lot code on the side of the package is 31FA322.

FSIS is issuing this public health alert out of the utmost of caution to ensure that consumers with allergies to shrimp are aware that these products should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because it is believed that the products are no longer available for consumers to purchase.

The problem was discovered when the producing establishment notified FSIS that it received a consumer complaint that shrimp and pork were in the bowls labeled as chicken and vegetable wonton soup.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS noted that consumers should throw out the package or return it to the store where it was purchased.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming