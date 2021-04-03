Watch
Pressure mounts on corporations to denounce GOP voting bills

Jeff Amy/AP
FILE - In this March 25, 2021, file photo African Methodist Episcopal Church Bishop Reginald Jackson announces a boycott of Coca-Cola Co. products outside the Georgia Capitol n Atlanta. Jackson says Coca-Cola and other large Georgia companies haven't done enough to oppose restrictive voting bills that Georgia lawmakers were debating as Jackson spoke (AP Photo/Jeff Amy, File)
Posted at 3:51 PM, Apr 03, 2021
ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — Liberal activists are stepping up calls on corporate America to denounce Republican efforts to tighten state voting laws.

Businesses accustomed to cozy political relationships now find themselves in the middle of a partisan fight over voting rights.

Pressure is mounting on leading companies in Texas, Arizona and other states, particularly after Major League Baseball’s decision Friday to move the 2021 All-Star game out of Atlanta.

That step came a week after Georgia Republicans enacted an overhaul of the state’s election law that critics argue is an attempt to suppress Democratic votes.

Business leaders are showing a new willingness to enter the fray on an issue not directly related to their bottom line, even if it means alienating Republican allies.

