Poll shows most Americans want mask requirement for travelers

Travelers wait in a security line at Love Field in Dallas, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. The major airlines and many of the busiest airports dropped their mask requirements after a Florida judge struck down the CDC mandate and the Transportation Security Administration announced it wouldn't enforce its 2021 security directive. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A new poll finds that a majority of Americans continue to support a mask requirement for people traveling on airplanes and other shared transportation.

The poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that 56% of Americans favor requiring people on planes, trains and public transportation to wear masks. That compares with 24% opposed and 20% who say they’re neither in favor nor opposed.

Interviews for the poll were conducted before a federal judge in Florida on Monday struck down the national mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit.

Airlines and airports immediately scrapped their requirements that passengers wear face coverings to protect against the coronavirus.

