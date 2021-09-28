Watch
Petito's dad: Give same attention to all missing people

John Minchillo/AP
Joseph Petito, father of Gabby Petito, whose death on a cross-country trip has sparked a manhunt for her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Bohemia, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Joseph Petito
Posted at 3:56 PM, Sep 28, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The family of slain traveler Gabby Petito has implored the public and news media to put the same energy into helping find other missing people as they did Petito, a 22-year-old woman who vanished on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend.

Petito’s parents and stepparents spoke to reporters Tuesday at a news conference Tuesday in New York, showing off fresh tattoos based on her designs and mantra “Let it be” as authorities in Florida continued searching for her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.

He is a person of interest in her disappearance and remains unaccounted for.

