Participant in multistate ATM skimming scheme sentenced

BOSTON (AP) — A Romanian man has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison for his role in a multistate ATM skimming scam that resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses.

Federal prosecutors say in addition to a prison term of 21 months, Dragush Nelo Hornea was also ordered Monday in U.S. District Court in Boston to pay more than $100,000 in restitution and forfeiture.

Prosecutors say Hornea and more than a dozen accomplices installed devices on bank ATMs in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, South Carolina, Georgia and other states to steal debit card numbers and personal identification numbers from bank customers.