Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Participant in multistate ATM skimming scheme sentenced

Victims in Georgia, South Carolina, other states
items.[0].image.alt
Photo: MGN Online
Prison Sentence
Prison Sentence
Posted at 6:22 PM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 18:22:41-05

BOSTON (AP) — A Romanian man has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison for his role in a multistate ATM skimming scam that resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses.

Federal prosecutors say in addition to a prison term of 21 months, Dragush Nelo Hornea was also ordered Monday in U.S. District Court in Boston to pay more than $100,000 in restitution and forfeiture.

Prosecutors say Hornea and more than a dozen accomplices installed devices on bank ATMs in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, South Carolina, Georgia and other states to steal debit card numbers and personal identification numbers from bank customers.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming