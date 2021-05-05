Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Out of control rocket likely to plunge to Earth soon

items.[0].image.alt
Ju Zhenhua/AP
FILE - In this April 29, 2021, file photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a Long March 5B rocket carrying a module for a Chinese space station lifts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Wenchang in southern China's Hainan Province. The central rocket segment that launched the 22.5-ton core of China's newest space station into orbit is due to plunge back to Earth as early as Saturday in an unknown location. (Ju Zhenhua/Xinhua via AP, File)
China Space Station, rocket
Posted at 5:30 PM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 17:30:10-04

BEIJING (AP) — The largest section of the rocket that launched the main module of China’s first permanent space station into orbit is expected to plunge back to Earth as early as Saturday at an unknown location.

Usually, discarded rocket stages are immediately guided into a controlled demolition by friction in Earth’s atmosphere, but the Chinese rocket section was not.

China’s space agency has yet to say whether the “core stage” of the huge Long March 5B rocket is being controlled or will make an out-of-control descent.

Last May, another Chinese rocket fell uncontrolled into the Atlantic Ocean off West Africa.

The U.S. Defense Department expects the rocket stage to fall to Earth on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project