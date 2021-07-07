Watch
Official: Haiti President Jovenel Moïse assassinated at home

Dieu Nalio Chery/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an interview at his home in Petion-Ville, a suburb of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Sources say Moise was assassinated at home, first lady hospitalized amid political instability. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery, File)
Posted at 6:26 AM, Jul 07, 2021
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — An official says Haitian President Jovenel Moïse has been assassinated after a group of unidentified people attacked his private residence.

Moïse’s wife, First Lady Martine Moïse, is hospitalized, according to interim Premier Claude Joseph said. Joseph condemned what he called a “hateful, inhumane and barbaric act,” adding that Haiti’s National Police and other authorities had the situation in the Caribbean country under control.

The killing late Tuesday comes amid deepening political and economic stability and a spike in gang violence.

