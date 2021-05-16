Watch
Julia Weeks/AP
FILE - In this Sunday, June 29, 2014 file photo, NYPD police officers march along Fifth Avenue during the gay pride parade in New York. Organizers of New York City’s Pride events said Saturday, May 15, 2021 they are banning police and other law enforcement from marching in their huge annual parade until at least 2025 and will also seek to keep on-duty officers a block away from the celebration of LGBTQ people and history. (AP Photo/Julia Weeks, File)
NYC Pride parade bans police; Gay officers 'disheartened'
Posted at 7:08 PM, May 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-16 19:08:57-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Organizers of New York City's Pride events say they are banning police officers and other members of law enforcement from marching in an annual parade until at least 2025.

NYC Pride announced Saturday that the sense of safety law enforcement is meant to provide can instead be threatening and at times dangerous. It said it wants to challenge law enforcement to acknowledge the harm and “correct course” going forward.

The Gay Officers Action League and the New York Police Department both said they were disheartened by the decision. The parade is scheduled for June after many Pride events were disrupted last year because of the coronavirus.

