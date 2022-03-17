NTSB: Child was driving truck that struck van killing 9

HOBBS, N.M. — A National Transportation Safety Board spokesman says a 13-year-old was the driving pickup truck that struck a van in West Texas in a fiery collision that killed nine people. National Transportation Safety Board Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said the truck's left front tire, which was a spare tire, also blew out before impact.

One must be 14 in Texas to start taking classroom courses for a learner's license and 15 to receive that provisional license to drive with instructor or licensed adult in the vehicle. Department of Public Safety Sgt. Victor Taylor said a 13-year-old driving would be breaking the law.

