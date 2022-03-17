Watch
NTSB: Child was driving truck that struck van killing 9

A makeshift memorial to the student golfers and University of the Southwest golf coach killed in Tuesday's fiery crash in Texas is displayed on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at the Rockwind Community Links in Hobbs, New Mexico. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)
Posted at 4:23 PM, Mar 17, 2022
HOBBS, N.M. — A National Transportation Safety Board spokesman says a 13-year-old was the driving pickup truck that struck a van in West Texas in a fiery collision that killed nine people. National Transportation Safety Board Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said the truck's left front tire, which was a spare tire, also blew out before impact.

One must be 14 in Texas to start taking classroom courses for a learner's license and 15 to receive that provisional license to drive with instructor or licensed adult in the vehicle. Department of Public Safety Sgt. Victor Taylor said a 13-year-old driving would be breaking the law.

