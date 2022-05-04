Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Norman Mineta, transportation secretary in 9/11 era, dies

1st Asian American to become a federal cabinet secretary
Obit Mineta
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
FILE - President Bush, right, bestows the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former Transportation Secretary Norman Y. Mineta during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Dec. 15, 2006. Mineta, who broke racial barriers for Asian Americans serving in high-profile government posts and ordered commercial flights grounded after the 9/11 terror attacks as the nation's federal transportation secretary, died Tuesday, May 3, 2022. He was 90. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
Obit Mineta
Posted at 10:45 PM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 22:45:25-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Norman Mineta, who as federal transportation secretary ordered commercial flights grounded after the 9/11 terror attacks in 2001, has died.
He was 90.

John Flaherty, Mineta’s former chief of staff, said Mineta died on Tuesday at his home in Edgewater, Maryland, east of the nation's capital.

Mineta broke racial barriers in becoming mayor of San Jose, California, earlier in his political career.

He later became the first Asian-American to become a federal Cabinet secretary, serving under both Democrat Bill Clinton and Republican George W. Bush.

As Bush’s transportation secretary, Mineta led the department during the 2001 attacks and was later charged with restoring confidence in air travel in the aftermath of 9/11.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming