No big backlash for states passing anti-transgender laws

Parade-goers walk with rainbow flags during the LBGTQ Pride march on Sunday, June 30, 2019 in New York, to celebrate five decades of LGBTQ pride, marking the 50th anniversary of the police raid that sparked the modern-day gay rights movement.
Florida bill would add gender, gender ID to hate crime law
Posted at 10:48 AM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 10:48:06-04

(AP) — Five states have passed laws or implemented executive orders this year limiting the ability of transgender youths to play sports or receive certain medical treatment.

There has been little in the way of tangible repercussions for those states. It’s a striking contrast to the fate of North Carolina a few years ago when its Legislature passed a bill in March 2016 limiting which public restrooms transgender people could use, there was a swift and powerful backlash.

The NBA and NCAA relocated events; some companies scrapped expansion plans. By March 2017, the bill’s bathroom provisions were repealed. So far this year, there’s been nothing comparable.

