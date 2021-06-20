Watch
New leaders, new era: US-Israel relations reach crossroads

Ariel Schalit/AP
FILE - In this June 13, 2021, file photo Israel's new prime minister Naftali Bennett holds a first cabinet meeting in Jerusalem. How President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett manage that relationship will shape the prospects for peace and stability in the Middle East. They are ushering in an era no longer shaped by the powerful personality of Prime Minister Benjamin Netayahu, who repeatedly defied the Obama administration, and then reaped the rewards of a warm relationship with President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File)
Posted at 6:31 PM, Jun 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-20 18:31:14-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Israel's new prime minister, Naftali Bennett, are at a crossroads. They have inherited a relationship that is imperiled by increasingly partisan domestic political considerations, yet bound in history and a deeply engrained recognition that they need each other.

How Biden and Naftali Bennett manage that relationship will shape the prospects for peace and stability in the Middle East.

They are ushering in an era no longer defined by the powerful personality of Prime Minister Benjamin Netayahu, who repeatedly defied the Obama administration, then reaped the rewards of a warm relationship with President Donald Trump, who adopted unabashedly pro-Israel policies.

