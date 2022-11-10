Watch Now
Michelle Obama shares personal stories of coping in new book

Former first lady Michelle Obama, left, and former President Barack Obama arrive to cast their ballots at an early voting site Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Posted at 9:22 AM, Nov 10, 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — Michelle Obama says she wrote another book because everyone from her daughters to her girlfriends to strangers who wrote her letters wanted to know how to cope in these anxious times.

The former first lady tells People magazine in an interview published on its website Thursday that she wrote “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times” to share her coping strategies.

The book is set for release on Tuesday.

Mrs. Obama says she thinks people learn through stories. Mrs. Obama also is scheduled to open a monthlong, six-city tour on Tuesday to promote the book. The former first lady released her best-selling memoir, “Becoming,” in 2018.

