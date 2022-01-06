Watch
Maxwell to seek new trial after reports of juror's sex abuse

Elizabeth Williams/AP
In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, center, sits in the courtroom during a discussion about a note from the jury, during her sex trafficking trial, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams)
Ghislaine Maxwell
Posted at 9:54 AM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 09:54:21-05

NEW YORK (AP) — Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers say she'll request a new trial after revelations by a juror in her case that he was a victim of sexual abuse.

Her lawyers said in a letter to U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan on Wednesday that the court should order a new trial. The judge set a schedule for lawyers to argue the issue. Even prosecutors say the claims merit attention by the court.

One juror said in interviews published Tuesday and Wednesday by The Independent and the Daily Mail that he told fellow jurors in Maxwell's trial that he had been sexually abused as a child.

